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BJP slams Hemant Soren over remarks on Hindu deities

Fri, 20 March 2026
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The Bharatiya Janata Party hit out at Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday over his purported remarks on Sanatan Dharma and Hindu deities made in the assembly, accusing him of hurting religious sentiments. 

The saffron party charged that it has become fashionable for Soren and other leaders of the INDIA opposition bloc to mock the deities of Hindus and ridicule their culture. 

The reaction came after a video surfaced on social media, in which Soren was heard saying, "Sometimes, when I hear such things, I find it amusing. We are among those who most widely celebrate Saraswati Puja, yet the brightest children are born in Japan. We are among those who most widely celebrate Lakshmi Puja, yet the richest people are born in America. There must be something fundamentally wrong." 

Sharing the video on its official X handle, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) termed Soren's purported remarks an "attack on Sanatan and insult of Bharat". 

"Attack on Sanatan is an attack on Bharat. Targeting the faith and culture of Sanatan followers for vote-bank politics has become a habit of Hemant Soren and leaders of the INDI Alliance. Mocking deities and ridiculing rituals has now become fashionable for them. The people of the country will once again give a befitting reply to those who insult Sanatan," the saffron party said in a post on X. 

Union Women and Child Development Minister and Kodarma MP Annpurna Devi also criticised Soren, saying, "Insulting Sanatan deities and ridiculing its rituals is highly condemnable. Leaders of the INDI Alliance are consistently trying to project that the Hindu community is tolerant, and therefore its sentiments can be easily hurt." -- PTI

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