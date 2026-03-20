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BJP accuses Mamata of poll code violation, demands EC action

Fri, 20 March 2026
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Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Friday alleged that Mamata Banerjee has violated the poll code by using the chief minister's letterhead for political correspondence and demanded immediate action by the Election Commission. 

He argued that once the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in effect, a clear distinction must be maintained between administrative duties and party politics. 

"Once the poll code is in place, she cannot write political letters using the chief minister's pad. She can write as much as she wants on the Trinamool Congress pad... but using the CM's pad is a violation of the MCC," the BJP leader told reporters at Mahisadal in Purba Medinipur. 

Besides contesting from his stronghold Nandigram, Adhikari is also pitted against Banerjee in Bhabanipur for the state polls. 

CM Banerjee wrote a strongly worded letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday, expressing "deep shock" over the functioning of the poll panel. 

In the missive, her eighth to the CEC, Banerjee alleged the poll body had "unilaterally" transferred several senior state officials, including the chief secretary, home secretary, DGP, and multiple district magistrates and police officers, soon after the announcement of assembly polls. 

It has been alleged that Banerjee used the chief minister's official pad to write to the CEC. 

"Why is she using the chief minister's pad? The Election Commission should take action against her for this," Adhikari said. 

He also demanded the removal of government hoardings and photographs featuring Banerjee from public spaces, saying these billboards were still in place even though it had been days since the election schedule has been announced. -- PTI

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