Air India's Vancouver-bound plane returned to Delhi

16:56





"Air India flight AI185, operating from Delhi to Vancouver on 19 March, returned to Delhi due to an operational issue and in line with established standard operating procedures. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers and crew had disembarked," the airline said in a statement.





A source said that there might have been an administrative issue in terms of the aircraft deployed, which led to the decision to return to Delhi. Further details, such as the reason for the air turn and the number of passengers on board the plane, could not be ascertained.





The Times of India in a report on the incident said this in the report: AI has clearance to operate its Boeing 777-300 extended range (ER) fleet to Canada and not the B777-200 long range (LR) version.





But it sent one of its B777 LR to Vancouver from Delhi as AI 185 with a full planeload of passengers which did not have the clearance to enter Canada.

After being airborne for over seven hours, an Air India plane from Delhi to Vancouver returned to the national capital on Thursday evening due to an operational issue. Without providing specific details, Air India, in a statement on Friday, said the aircraft landed safely at the Delhi airport. The flight was operated with Boeing 777-200 LR aircraft VT-AEI and was airborne for over seven hours. The plane turned back to Delhi when it was in the Chinese airspace, according to information available on the flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.