Abusive commentary not journalism: Delhi HC slams Newslaundry

16:26





The High Court noted that such language does not advance public discourse and instead reflects an intent to harm reputation, making it impermissible even at the interim stage.





The Division Bench of Justice C Hari Shankar and Justice Om Prakash Shukla passed the observations while directing digital media platform Newslaundry to remove certain videos and posts relating to TV Today Network and its channels, Aaj Tak and India Today.





The Court ordered that, the Respondents are directed to immediately remove the remarks or statements "shit reporters," "shit show," "high on weed or opium," and "Your punctuation is as bad as your journalism" from the impugned video and remove them from their respective social media platforms, handles, and websites until the final disposal of the underlying suit". -- ANI

Holding that freedom of speech does not extend to abusive or derogatory attacks, the Delhi High Court has observed that remarks such as "shit standards", "shit reporters" and similar expressions used against TV Today Network cross the line from criticism into defamation and commercial disparagement.