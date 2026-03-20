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50 hospitalised in UP's Baghpat, Bijnor after eating items prepared with 'kuttu ka atta'

Fri, 20 March 2026
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Nearly 50 people including an additional district magistrate fell ill after consuming 'kuttu ka atta' (buckwheat flour) -- typically consumed during fasting rituals -- in Baghpat and Bijnor districts of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Friday. 

All affected individuals have been hospitalised, they said. In Baghpat district, more than 18 people including additional district magistrate (judicial) Shiv Narayan Singh suffered from food poisoning after eating meals prepared with buckwheat flour during the Navratri. 

According to officials, on Thursday evening, Shiv Narayan Singh, his associate Satish Kashyap, and several others consumed dishes made from buckwheat flour. 

Shortly afterwards, they began experiencing symptoms such as vomiting, restlessness, and discomfort. 

As their condition deteriorated, they were all rushed to a hospital. 

Nine members of a family from Kasimpur Khedi village, six people from Malakpur village, and two from Bawli village, also fell ill following consumption of items prepared with buckwheat flour and required medical attention. 

The incidents have caused a stir within the health and food safety departments, and joint teams have initiated a probe into the cases. 

Deputy commissioner, food safety department, DP Singh said efforts are underway to trace the source of the buckwheat flour. 

He further said strict action would be taken against the shopkeeper who sold the flour. 

Additionally, samples are being collected from suspicious establishments for laboratory testing. -- PTI

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