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World's largest LNG plant in Qatar hit by Iran

Thu, 19 March 2026
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08:35
Smoke rises in the Fujairah oil industry zone, caused by debris after interception of a drone by air defenses, according to the Fujairah media office, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, March 14, 2026. Photograph: Reuters
Smoke rises in the Fujairah oil industry zone, caused by debris after interception of a drone by air defenses, according to the Fujairah media office, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, March 14, 2026. Photograph: Reuters
Key energy infrastructure in the Persian Gulf came under attack on Wednesday night (local time), with fires reported at a major facility in Qatar and aerial threats intercepted over Saudi Arabia, following warnings from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
 
Qatar's Interior Ministry said Civil Defence teams were responding to a blaze at the Ras Laffan Industrial City, which houses the world's largest liquefied natural gas export facility, "following an Iranian targeting," according to a post on X on Wednesday.
 
QatarEnergy confirmed that Ras Laffan had been struck by missiles, causing "extensive damage". The company added that emergency teams were immediately deployed to control the fires and that all personnel were safe, with no casualties reported.
 
"QatarEnergy confirms that Ras Laffan Industrial City this evening has been the subject of missile attacks. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately to contain the resulting fires, as extensive damage has been caused. All personnel have been accounted for and no casualties have been reported at this time," QatarEnergy wrote on X.  
 
The Qatari Foreign Ministry warned that such attacks constitute "dangerous escalation, a flagrant violation of the State's sovereignty, and a direct threat to its national security and the stability of the region," CNN reported.
 
 Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's Defence Ministry said it intercepted four ballistic missiles over Riyadh, with debris scattered across the city but no reported damage, according to preliminary assessments.
 
The ministry also intercepted two drones, including one targeting a gas facility in the Eastern Province, destroying it without causing any damage, it said, according to CNN.
 
Earlier, the IRGC issued a warning that Iran's adversaries should "await the powerful action" of its armed forces, after Tehran accused foreign powers of attacks on its own energy infrastructure.

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