Woman dies by suicide in Hyderabad after death of pet cat

17:28

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The woman, a Bachelor of Science (BSc) student, consumed a poisonous substance at her home about 30 minutes after the cat died on Wednesday morning.





The woman's parents rushed her to a hospital but she died while undergoing treatment.





The parents informed that their daughter took the extreme step as she was disturbed over the death of her pet, though further investigation was underway, police said. -- PTI

A 20-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in Hyderabad, distraught over the death of her pet cat, police said on Thursday.