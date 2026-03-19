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Woman among 3 militants arrested in Manipur

Thu, 19 March 2026
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Security forces arrested three militants, including a woman cadre, belonging to different proscribed outfits for allegedly indulging in extortion in Manipur, a police statement said on Thursday.

An active cadre of KCP (PWG) was apprehended from Kongba Laishram Leikai in Imphal East district on Wednesday.

Another 43-year-old woman cadre of the outfit was arrested from her residence at Kongba Makha Uchekon in Imphal East district on Wednesday.

A 25-year-old insurgent belonging to PREPAK was also apprehended on Tuesday from Thoudam Laishram Leikai in Thoubal district, it said, adding two cartridges were seized from his possession. -- PTI 

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