Woman among 3 militants arrested in Manipur

09:56

Security forces arrested three militants, including a woman cadre, belonging to different proscribed outfits for allegedly indulging in extortion in Manipur, a police statement said on Thursday.





An active cadre of KCP (PWG) was apprehended from Kongba Laishram Leikai in Imphal East district on Wednesday.





Another 43-year-old woman cadre of the outfit was arrested from her residence at Kongba Makha Uchekon in Imphal East district on Wednesday.





A 25-year-old insurgent belonging to PREPAK was also apprehended on Tuesday from Thoudam Laishram Leikai in Thoubal district, it said, adding two cartridges were seized from his possession. -- PTI