US warns of 'largest strike package' against Iran, says...

21:04





Addressing a Pentagon briefing in Washington, DC, Hegseth said the military campaign, code-named Operation Epic Fury, against Iran is "laser focused" and "decisive," with objectives set directly by the US administration remaining unchanged since the start of operations.





"Epic Fury is different. It's laser-focused. It's decisive. Our objectives, given directly from our America First President, remain exactly as they were on Day One...We're winning -- decisively and on our terms," Hegseth said.





He further stated that since the start of the war on February 28, over 7000 Iranian targets, including military and energy infrastructure, have been struck.





"To date, we've struck over 7,000 targets across Iran and its military infrastructure. That is not incremental. That is an overwhelming force applied with precision. And again, today will be the largest strike package yet, just like yesterday was. As I've said from day one, our capabilities continue to build. Iran's continued to degrade. We're hunting and striking, bringing death and destruction from above," the secretary of war stated. -- ANI

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Thursday warned that Iran will face the "largest strike package yet" today, asserting that the United States is winning the ongoing conflict "decisively and on our terms."