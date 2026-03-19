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US assets in Iraq, Kuwait hit, claims Iranian media

Thu, 19 March 2026
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10:37
Iranian missiles fly towards Israel, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Photograph: Mussa Qawasma/Reuters
Iranian missiles fly towards Israel, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Photograph: Mussa Qawasma/Reuters
Iranian state media Press TV on Thursday reported that drones hit the US military base in Iraq, while explosions were reported at a US military base in Kuwait. 
 
"Suicide drones reportedly hit a US military base in northern Iraq, causing multiple explosions in Erbil." Press TV shared the updates in a series of posts on X. 
 
In another post, Press TV said, "Explosions were reported at a US military base in Kuwait."

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera Breaking said one person was killed while several others were wounded in an air attack on paramilitary base in Iraq
 
The Israeli Defence Forces also shared that missiles were launched from Iran towards the country and said that defence systems are operating to intercept the threat.
 
As tensions escalate in West Asia and the Gulf, the United Kingdom's Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Centre said that it received a report of an incident 11 nautical miles east of Khawr Fakkan, UAE.
 
As per the UKTOMO, a vessel has been hit by an unknown projectile which resulted in a fire onboard. It advised vessels to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO as authorities continue to investigate.
 
It also reported another incident 4 nautical miles east of Ras Laffan, Qatar. UKMTO said that a vessel has been hit by an unknown projectile. While all crew are reported safe and well, it advised vessels to transit with caution. -- ANI

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