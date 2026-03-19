Suspected Iranian fire forces US F-35 emergency landing

22:55

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Tim Hawkins of United States Central Command said the jet was flying a combat mission over Iran when it was forced to land.





"The aircraft landed safely, and the pilot is in stable condition," he said, adding that an investigation is under way.





The incident may mark the first successful Iranian strike on a US aircraft in the ongoing conflict.

A US F-35 Lightning II made an emergency landing at a US air base in the Middle East after being struck by suspected Iranian fire, according to media reports citing sources.