Hegseth said the military campaign, code-named Operation Epic Fury, against Iran is "laser focused" and "decisive," with objectives set directly by the US administration remaining unchanged since the start of operations.
Amidst escalating tensions in West Asia, India strongly condemns the recent attacks on energy infrastructure, warning of further destabilisation to the already uncertain global energy market.
For weeks, the war skirted the edge of catastrophe without tipping over.Missiles flew, there was much destruction, commanders were assassinated, cities across the Gulf and even in Israel struggled to absorb the shock.But one line held:...
Security agencies in India are investigating a potential conspiracy involving arrested foreigners, including a US mercenary, who allegedly aimed to exploit Indian ethnic groups to undermine national security. The investigation involves...
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