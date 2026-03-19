Relief for Kerala Cong as senior leader softens stand, won't fight against party

Congress MP and party strongman K Sudhakaran on Thursday said that he will not be contesting in the upcoming Assembly polls in Kerala without the party's backing.
Sudhakaran also ended speculation about him leaving the Congress to form another party or join some other political front, saying "where will I go?"
"The party has not pushed me out. It only denied me a seat. I will stay and work for the party. I am no one to challenge it as the party is so much bigger and I am so small.
"I will accept the party's decision," the MP from Kannur told reporters as he left his accommodation in New Delhi for the airport to return to Kerala. -- PTI