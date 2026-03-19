Relief for Kerala Cong as senior leader softens stand, won't fight against party

20:39

Congress MP and party strongman K Sudhakaran./File image





Sudhakaran also ended speculation about him leaving the Congress to form another party or join some other political front, saying "where will I go?"





"The party has not pushed me out. It only denied me a seat. I will stay and work for the party. I am no one to challenge it as the party is so much bigger and I am so small.





"I will accept the party's decision," the MP from Kannur told reporters as he left his accommodation in New Delhi for the airport to return to Kerala. -- PTI

Congress MP and party strongman K Sudhakaran on Thursday said that he will not be contesting in the upcoming Assembly polls in Kerala without the party's backing.