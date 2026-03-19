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Received request for consular access: MEA on arrest of 6 Ukrainians

Thu, 19 March 2026
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The foreigners including 6 Ukrainians taken out of court in New Delhi on Thursday./ANI Photo
The foreigners including 6 Ukrainians taken out of court in New Delhi on Thursday./ANI Photo
The ministry of external affairs on Thursday said it has received a request for consular access from Kyiv following the arrest of six Ukrainian citizens by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for allegedly supporting certain proscribed Indian insurgent groups by supplying weapons, terrorist hardware and training them.

The accused were also supporting ethnic war groups in Myanmar by supplying weapons and training them.

Addressing a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said relevant government agencies are handling the matter in line with domestic laws and international obligations, while ensuring that legal processes are followed carefully.

"We are aware of the case. This is a legal matter, and the relevant Government of India (GoI) agencies are currently investigating it. We have received a request for consular access, and this will be addressed in accordance with the legal requirements of the case," Jaiswal said.

This came after the NIA on Friday arrested six Ukrainians and one US citizen for having link with ethnic armed groups, and supporting certain proscribed Indian insurgent groups by supplying weapons, terrorist hardware and training them. 

The accused also supported ethnic war groups in Myanmar by supplying weapons and training them. -- ANI

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