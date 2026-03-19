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One In Three Job Postings Signals Hiring Urgency

Thu, 19 March 2026
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08:51
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
India's hiring landscape is undergoing a significant shift toward 'Immediate-Impact' hiring, with employers' demand for quick joiners rising 58% since 2022.

This demand marks a nearly five times faster increase than candidate availability, which has grown only 12%, according to the latest data of foundit Insights Tracker.

Nearly one in three job postings now signal urgency, using terms such as 'Immediate Joiner' or 'Short Notice (≤30 days)', highlighting employers growing preference for professionals who can onboard fast and can contribute from day one. 

-- Shivani Shinde, Business Standard

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