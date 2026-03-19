'No more attacks by Israel': Trump says US 'knew nothing'

09:43

United States President Donald Trump has said Israel will not attack Iran's South Pars gas field unless Tehran "unwisely decides to attack a very innocent, in this case, Qatar".





Trump's remarks came after Iran targeted Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City, which houses the world's largest liquefied natural gas export facility.





Trump said that Israel acted "out of anger" over the war and acted out "violently" and that the "United States knew nothing about" the Israeli action against the Iranian Gas Field.





"Israel, out of anger for what has taken place in the Middle East, has violently lashed out at a major facility known as South Pars Gas Field in Iran. A relatively small section of the whole has been hit. The United States knew nothing about this particular attack, and the country of Qatar was in no way, shape, or form, involved with it, nor did it have any idea that it was going to happen," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.





"Unfortunately, Iran did not know this, or any of the pertinent facts pertaining to the South Pars attack, and unjustifiably and unfairly attacked a portion of Qatar's LNG Gas facility. NO MORE ATTACKS WILL BE MADE BY ISRAEL pertaining to this extremely important and valuable South Pars Field unless Iran unwisely decides to attack a very innocent, in this case, Qatar - In which instance the United States of America, with or without the help or consent of Israel, will massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before," Trump added.





Trump also warned Iran if it continues to attack Qatar.





"I do not want to authorize this level of violence and destruction because of the long term implications that it will have on the future of Iran, but if Qatar's LNG is again attacked, I will not hesitate to do so," the US President said.