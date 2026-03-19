NCW summons Badshah, Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt over obscene songs

15:01

The National Commission for Women has summoned singer Badshah over obscenity and vulgarity in his Haryanvi track Tateeree and actress Nora Fatehi, actor Sanjay Dutt for the song Sarke Chunar.





In Badshah's case, the commission said the content of the song prima facie appears to be objectionable and violative of provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

"The National Commission for Women, in exercise of its powers under the NCW Act, 1990, has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in the song Tattiri / Tatihari," the statement said.

The NCW said it has also summoned directors Mahi Sandhu and Joban Sandhu, and producer Hiten to appear before it on March 25.





They have been asked to be present along with relevant documents, the commission said.





Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, popularly known as Badshah, landed in controversy earlier this month following the song's release.





He has been facing backlash due to "obscene lyrics" and "inappropriate visuals", leading to an official police complaint against him.

Apart from, Fatehi and Dutt, the NCW has also summoned lyricist Raqueeb Alam, producer Venkat K Narayana of KVN Group, and Kiran Kumar to appear before it on March 24.

They have been asked to be present along with relevant documents, the commission said.





"Failure to appear may invite appropriate action as per law," it added.





The song, which is part of the upcoming Kannada movie KD: The Devil, released on YouTube earlier this week and kicked up a major controversy with its sexually explicit lyrics. It has since been pulled down from the video sharing platform.





The movie, directed by Prem and starring Dhruv Sarja in the lead, will release on April 30.

Fatehi, who features in the dance video of the song along with Dutt, and lyricist Alam, who translated the original Kannada song in Hindi, have distanced themselves from the controversy.





Fatehi said she recorded the Kannada version three years ago and when she heard the Hindi version, she had already flagged the issue to the makers.

Alam said he too had warned the makers that Hindi lyrics were vulgar.





Alam said he was told to do a literal translation from the Kannada version and that's what he did. The Kannada lyrics were written by the movie's director Prem. -- PTI