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Nazara To Acquire 50% Stake In 2 Gaming Firms For $100 Million

Thu, 19 March 2026
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Nazara Technologies on Wednesday announced that it would acquire 50 per cent stake in Spain-based Bluetile Games and BestPlay Systems for a consideration of $100.3 million (around Rs 918 crore). The acquisition will be done by Nazaras UK-based subsidiary.

Nazara UK will initially acquire 50 per cent of the equity in Bluetile and Bestplay. Out of this, $59.7 million is payable at first close, while remaining $40.6 million within six months from first close, said the company.

The company said that it may acquire the remaining 50 per cent by 2028, at a valuation based on 6.6x trailing calendar year Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation). This will bring the total acquisition cost to $340 million. This will be the largest mergers and acquisitions deal in the Indian gaming segment.

The transaction also includes performance-linked earn-outs with a most probable payout estimated at $98.2 million, contingent on achievement of agreed revenue and Ebitda targets for CY27-29 and payable annually from 2028 to 2030.

The upfront consideration is largely funded from Nazaras cash on balance sheet. Future payments are expected to be partly funded from the acquired businesss own cash flows as well as additional equity/debt at an appropriate time, said the company.

While explaining the rationale of the acquisition, the company said that this acquisition strengthens Nazaras platform strategy by combining scalable game development capability (Bluetile), a player engagement and distribution layer (Bestplay), and data-driven, AI-assisted live operations.

Together, these create an integrated gaming platform operating across the full value chain from content creation through user acquisition, engagement, and monetisation.

Nitish Mittersain, CEO, Nazara Technologies, said: 'Nazara UKs acquisition of Bluetile and BestPlay brings proven strengths across game development, player engagement and distribution, and will add meaningful synergies to our global gaming platform.'

'AI is not just as a tool, but as a competitive advantage across development, marketing and live operations.'

-- Shivani Shinde, Business Standard

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