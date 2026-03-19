HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Moon not sighted today, Eid to be celebrated on Mar 21

Thu, 19 March 2026
Share:
21:16
File image
File image
Lucknow Eidgah Imam, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, announced that the moon was not sighted on Thursday, which means that Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated in India on March 21.

Speaking to ANI, Maulana Rasheed Mahali said that Eid al-Fitr Namaz at Lucknow Eidgah will be followed by prayers for world peace.

"The month of Shawwal has not been sighted today. The 30th Roza will be observed tomorrow, and Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on March 21. Eid al-Fitr Namaaz will be offered at 10 am at Lucknow Eidgah, after which special prayers will be offered for world peace. On the occasion, I extend greetings to the nation," the Muslim cleric said.

The All Jammu and Kashmir Shia Association also said that the crescent moon was not sighted, which ultimately leads to the Eid festival being celebrated on March 21.

"Due to overcast and cloudy conditions in Kashmir, the crescent moon was not sighted and remianed not visible. The All J&K Shia Association (AJKSA) Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee has also not received any reliable testimonies of moon sighting from Kashmir or any other part of India," it said.

"Therefore, in accordance with Shia Islamic guidelines, Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed on Saturday, March 21," the AJKSA said.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Muslim calendar, is one of the most sacred times as it marks the revelation of the holy book Quran. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

US weighs easing Iran oil sanctions to curb global price surge
US weighs easing Iran oil sanctions to curb global price surge

Bessent indicated that the U.S. is evaluating the status of Iranian oil as the current campaign progresses.

LIVE! US warns of 'largest strike package' against Iran, says...
LIVE! US warns of 'largest strike package' against Iran, says...

Modi speaks to France, Oman leaders amid gas hub attacks
Modi speaks to France, Oman leaders amid gas hub attacks

Amidst escalating tensions in West Asia, India strongly condemns the recent attacks on energy infrastructure, warning of further destabilisation to the already uncertain global energy market.

Gulf braces for low-key Eid amid conflict, security concerns
Gulf braces for low-key Eid amid conflict, security concerns

Citizens and residents across the Gulf region are preparing for Eid amidst regional conflict, impacting festivities and daily life.

Myanmar insurgent training: 7 foreigners sent to NIA custody
Myanmar insurgent training: 7 foreigners sent to NIA custody

A Delhi court has granted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) 11-day custody of several foreign nationals accused of training Myanmar-based Ethnic Armed Groups (EAGs) known to support insurgent groups in India.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO