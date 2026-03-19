Moon not sighted today, Eid to be celebrated on Mar 21

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Speaking to ANI, Maulana Rasheed Mahali said that Eid al-Fitr Namaz at Lucknow Eidgah will be followed by prayers for world peace.





"The month of Shawwal has not been sighted today. The 30th Roza will be observed tomorrow, and Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on March 21. Eid al-Fitr Namaaz will be offered at 10 am at Lucknow Eidgah, after which special prayers will be offered for world peace. On the occasion, I extend greetings to the nation," the Muslim cleric said.





The All Jammu and Kashmir Shia Association also said that the crescent moon was not sighted, which ultimately leads to the Eid festival being celebrated on March 21.





"Due to overcast and cloudy conditions in Kashmir, the crescent moon was not sighted and remianed not visible. The All J&K Shia Association (AJKSA) Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee has also not received any reliable testimonies of moon sighting from Kashmir or any other part of India," it said.





"Therefore, in accordance with Shia Islamic guidelines, Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed on Saturday, March 21," the AJKSA said.





Ramadan, the ninth month of the Muslim calendar, is one of the most sacred times as it marks the revelation of the holy book Quran. -- PTI

Lucknow Eidgah Imam, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, announced that the moon was not sighted on Thursday, which means that Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated in India on March 21.