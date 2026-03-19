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Man booked for divorcing wife in Beed through 'triple talaq' method

Thu, 19 March 2026
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A man has been booked along with four of his kin in Beed district for allegedly divorcing his wife through the banned 'triple talaq' or 'talaq-e-biddat' method, a police official said on Thursday. 

The Ashti police station official said Gulam Rasul Ibrahim Shaikh, a resident of Georai, has been booked on the complaint of his wife Tabassum (26). 

"The couple got married eight years ago. However, some six months into the marriage, Tabassum was subjected to torture and harassment in her marital home. She also had to undergo forced abortion. She has claimed they wanted Rs 5 lakh as dowry," the official said. 

"On March 15, the victim's mother confronted the family on the issue. Gulam, his parents and some others threatened and assaulted Tabassum and her mother. Amid this tussle, Gulam pronounced triple talaq," he said. 

Further probe into the case is underway, the official added. 

'Triple talaq' was outlawed under The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019. -- PTI

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