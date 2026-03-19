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JD-U MLA gets bail in Dular Chand Yadav murder case

Thu, 19 March 2026
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The Patna high court on Thursday granted bail to JD-U MLA Anant Singh in connection with the murder of Dular Chand Yadav during the campaign trail for the Bihar elections last year. 

Singh, who was arrested on November 1, was accused of orchestrating the killing. 

He won the elections from Mokama from behind bars, defeating Veena Singh of RJD by over 28,000 votes. 

A bench of Justice Rudra Prakash Mishra granted him bail on a bond of Rs 15,000. 

"The petitioner will not tamper with the prosecution evidence or influence/intimidate any witness during the course of the trial," the court said. 

Yadav was supporting the candidate of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party in the elections. 

His post-mortem report stated that he died of cardiorespiratory failure due to shock caused by injury to the heart and lungs by a hard and blunt substance. -- PTI

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