JD-U MLA gets bail in Dular Chand Yadav murder case

19:22





Singh, who was arrested on November 1, was accused of orchestrating the killing.





He won the elections from Mokama from behind bars, defeating Veena Singh of RJD by over 28,000 votes.





A bench of Justice Rudra Prakash Mishra granted him bail on a bond of Rs 15,000.





"The petitioner will not tamper with the prosecution evidence or influence/intimidate any witness during the course of the trial," the court said.





Yadav was supporting the candidate of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party in the elections.





His post-mortem report stated that he died of cardiorespiratory failure due to shock caused by injury to the heart and lungs by a hard and blunt substance. -- PTI

The Patna high court on Thursday granted bail to JD-U MLA Anant Singh in connection with the murder of Dular Chand Yadav during the campaign trail for the Bihar elections last year.