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India lives in 'Ram Rajya' as world fights on: UP CM

Thu, 19 March 2026
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While the world simmers in wars, India is "experiencing Ram Rajya",  Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday.
 
Aditynath made the remark while addressing a gathering here in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu, who installed a 150-kg gold-plated 'Shri Ram Yantra' at the Ram Temple.
 
"Currently, numerous wars are raging across the world; there is disorder, economic chaos, fear, and terror. Yet here in India, specifically at Ayodhya Dham, we stand liberated from fear, gathering in our thousands to offer our salutations to the president," he said.
 
"By participating in this ceremony for the installation of the Sri Ram Yantra, we are experiencing the true essence of Ram Rajya," Adityanath said, according to a statement.  
 
The chief minister paid his tributes to the seers and farmers to say that an "unwavering faith" has always preserved India as a unified and supreme nation.
 
Adityanath extended his greetings to the public at the beginning of the Indian New Year. He claimed that people now prefer visiting temples with their families on the New Year instead of destinations "opposed to Sanatan values."
 
He said that under the leadership of Narendra Modi, events such as the bhoomi pujan, the consecration of Ram Lalla, the installation of Ram Darbar idols, and now the Shri Ram Yantra ceremony reflect the deep-rooted faith of the country.
 
Adityanath alleged that faith had been dismissed as blind belief in the past, while political practices were not subjected to similar scrutiny. He said the centuries-long faith associated with the Ram Temple movement ultimately prevailed after enduring prolonged struggles.
 
The chief minister said that in 2025, around 156 crore people visited religious sites across Uttar Pradesh, with footfall in Ayodhya, Kashi, Prayagraj and Mathura-Vrindavan surpassing the population of several countries. -- PTI

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