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Got offered from...: RG Kar victim's mother to contest poll

Thu, 19 March 2026
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The mother of RG Kar victim on Thursday said she wants to contest the West Bengal assembly election as a BJP candidate, asserting that she aims to take the political route to remove the TMC government.

Speaking to reporters, the deceased doctor's mother said she is likely to be fielded from Panihati constituency in North 24 Parganas, and her name may feature in the second list of candidates that the BJP is expected to release soon.

The victim's mother said she had earlier received an offer from the BJP but was not mentally prepared at that time.

"I had received an offer from the BJP long back, but I was not mentally ready then. Yesterday, I decided to accept it and contest because I want to end the rule of the home minister," she said, referring to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also holds the home portfolio.

She alleged that the state government had tried to obstruct the investigation and justice process in her daughter's case.

"I am entering politics to ensure justice for my daughter and to remove this government from power," she said.

BJP leader Arjun Singh had recently met the parents of the deceased doctor.

The victim's parents alleged that the CPI-M was tacitly helping the TMC government to retain power. 

The rape-murder of the 31-year-old doctor inside the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August 2024 had triggered nationwide outrage and prolonged protests by doctors and civil society groups across the state. 

The case became a major political flashpoint in the state, with the BJP accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of shielding those responsible, while the TMC rejected the allegations and said the law would take its course. -- PTI

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