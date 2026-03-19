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Fatwa against Nora Fatehi over 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' song

Thu, 19 March 2026
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Actor-performer Nora Fatehi/File image
Actor-performer Nora Fatehi/File image
A fatwa has been issued against actor-performer Nora Fatehi over the controversial song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke.

The track, which also features Sanjay Dutt, is part of the upcoming Kannada film KD: The Devil.

The religious body, the Muslim Personal Darul Ifta in Aligarh, issued the fatwa against Nora after the song began receiving backlash online for its lyrics. 

According to the religious body, the track contains content that they consider objectionable and against Islamic teachings.

Meanwhile, the Union government, on Wednesday, confirmed that the song has been banned following widespread criticism over its lyrics and visuals. 

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the decision in the Lok Sabha while responding to a question raised by Samajwadi Party MP Anand Bhadouria.

The song has been facing backlash since its release earlier this week. Some organisations also demanded action against the people involved with the track. 

Critics alleged that the track contained "vulgar" lyrics and visuals that objectified women. The backlash quickly escalated, with several individuals and organisations calling for action against the creators of the song.

Complaints were filed demanding an FIR and the removal of the track from circulation, intensifying public debate just days before the matter was raised in Parliament. -- ANI

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