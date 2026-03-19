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EPS In Delhi Today For Amit Shah Meeting

Thu, 19 March 2026
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All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazagham leader Edapaddi K Palaniswami lands in New Delhi at 1.30 pm this afternoon for his meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit A Shah, tentatively scheduled for 8 pm.

The AIADMK is focusing on 155-160 seats which it wants to contest in the April election, close to what the DMK might contest. 

 The BJP expects 40 seats; it may get 30, two more than what the DMK has allotted the Congress. 

The Patalli Makkal Katchi wants 25; it may end up with 15-17 seats.

T T V Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munneetra Kazhagam expects 14 seats; he may accept 8 to 10 seats.

EPS wants Amit Shah to allocate funds to contest the election and also resolve who will contest the matter of 8 to 10 seats in Madurai-Ramnad-Thanjavur which the BJP and Dhinakaran both want.

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