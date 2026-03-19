Delhi Congress demands probe into Palam fire, flags delays

20:22





According to an official statement, Yadav, in his letter, said the "heart-wrenching" loss of lives could have been avoided with timely and efficient rescue operations.





He urged Sandhu to order a thorough investigation into the incident and take steps to curb the rising number of fire-related mishaps in the national capital, the statement read.





Citing data, he said 4,652 people died in fire incidents in Delhi between 2016 and 2025, while 24 deaths have been reported in 2026 so far.





Yadav alleged that delays in emergency response aggravated the Palam tragedy.





"Fire tenders reached the spot after nearly an hour, and hydraulic machines did not open in time, leaving victims with no escape," he said. -- PTI

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav wrote to the Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday, demanding the constitution of a committee to inquire into the Palam fire incident, which claimed nine lives.