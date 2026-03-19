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Delhi boy shot dead by armed attackers inside Bawana home, father injured

Thu, 19 March 2026
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A boy was shot dead and his farther injured by a group of armed attackers who barged into their house in outernorth Delhi's Bawana on Thursday and opened fire, the police said suspecting a gang rivalry behind the attack. 

According to preliminary information, the incident took place when a group of armed men barged the house and fired multiple rounds, which hit the boy and his father. 

Police sources said the boy succumbed to injuries, while his father is undergoing treatment. 

The nature of the attack suggests it could be linked to a gang rivalry. 

However, further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact motive. 

Soon after the incident, multiple police teams rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. 

Senior officers, including the deputy commissioner of police (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami, also reached the scene to take stock of the situation. 

Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused, officials said. -- PTI

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