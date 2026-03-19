HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bloodbath on Dalal Street; Sensex tanks 2,496 points

Thu, 19 March 2026
Share:
17:24
image
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty plummeted by over 3 per cent to close at almost one-year lows on Thursday as a sharp jump in crude oil prices and weak global trends, amid escalating strikes on energy infrastructure in West Asia, unnerved investors.

Snapping its three-day gaining streak, the 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 2,496.89 points or 3.26 per cent -- its biggest single-day plunge since June 2024 -- to settle at 74,207.24, a level not seen since April 7, 2025. During the day, it dived 2,753.18 points or 3.58 per cent to 73,950.95.
The 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 775.65 points or 3.26 per cent to end at 23,002.15. Nifty had rallied 2.68 per cent or 626 points while Sensex jumped 2.8 per cent or 2,140 points in the last three sessions.
From the 30-Sensex firms, Eternal, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj Finserv were among the major laggards.
HDFC Bank dropped 5.13 per cent after its chairman, Atanu Chakraborty, resigned, citing ethical concerns.
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, soared 6.75 per cent to USD 114.8 per barrel after Iran attacked a key natural gas facility in Qatar as well as two oil refineries in Kuwait.
Iran intensified its attacks on its Gulf Arab neighbours' energy sites on Thursday, hitting a Saudi refinery on the Red Sea and setting Qatari LNG facilities and two Kuwaiti oil refineries ablaze as it struck back following an Israeli attack on its main natural gas field. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Panic booking of LPG is coming down, but...: Govt
LIVE! Panic booking of LPG is coming down, but...: Govt

Sensex tanked 3%, its biggest single-day loss since June '24
Sensex tanked 3%, its biggest single-day loss since June '24

Indian stock market indices Sensex and Nifty experienced a significant drop in early trade, reversing a three-day rally. The decline was triggered by a sharp increase in crude oil prices, weak global market trends, and continuous...

Testing time, not just for us, but for world: India on Iran war
Testing time, not just for us, but for world: India on Iran war

Amidst the escalating conflict in West Asia, India is actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to protect its energy security interests and ensure the safety of its diaspora in the region.

Understand govt's...: Tharoor back's India's Iran war stance
Understand govt's...: Tharoor back's India's Iran war stance

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is urging the Indian government to take a more proactive role in mediating the escalating conflict between the US-Israel alliance and Iran, emphasising the impact on India's energy security and regional...

Ex-Trump aide Joe Kent makes explosive claim on Iran war
Ex-Trump aide Joe Kent makes explosive claim on Iran war

Joe Kent, former head of the National Counterterrorism Center, accuses Israel of instigating the conflict between the United States and Iran, claiming there was no imminent threat from Iran.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO