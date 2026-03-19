BJP releases second list of 39 candidates for Kerala assembly polls

17:18

The BJP on Thursday released the second list of 39 candidates for the Kerala Assembly polls, fielding former state BJP president and former Mizoram governor Kummanam Rajasekharan from Aranmula seat.

The party named CC Mukandan as it's candidate from Nattila seat.

Deepak Puzhakkal will contest from Tanur seat and Aswinini ML from Kasaragod, according to the list released by the BJP.

Pathmasree M will contest from Manjeri constituency and Renu Suresh from Kongad seat.

BJP had earlier released the names of 47 candidates in its first list. -- PTI