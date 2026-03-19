Anil Ambani at CBI HQ for questioning in bank fraud case

12:05

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday questioned Industrialist Anil Ambani in connection with the case registered against Reliance Communications Ltd. on a complaint of the State Bank of India, officials said.

Ambani arrived at the agency headquarters this morning for questioning in the case.

The agency has alleged fund diversion, misappropriation and other irregularities in the loan funds issued to the company by the bank, they said.

"Anil Ambani will be appearing before the CBI in Delhi on 19th and 20th March, 2026 for examination, in connection with the FIR registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the State Bank of India regarding Reliance Communications Ltd. (RCOM)," the spokesperson for Anil Ambani said in a statement.

"The appearance is in furtherance to Mr Ambani's commitment to extend full cooperation in the matter with all agencies," the spokesperson said. -- PTI