Amravati pharmacist murder: NIA court rejects discharge plea of key accused

22:10

Umesh Kolhe/ANI Photo





The court said the murder was not the result of personal rivalry but a "larger conspiracy" intended to strike terror among a section of the people of India.





Special NIA judge Chakor Bhaviskar, in an order passed last week, noted the accused was "not annoyed by the singular and stray act of the victim, but was holding a grudge against an entire community".





Kolhe, who had shared social media posts backing suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over the latter's objectionable comments about Prophet Mohammad, was killed in Amaravati, some 650 kilometres from Mumbai, in June 2022.





As many as 11 accused, including Khan, were arrested in the case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murder as well as Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).





Khan's defence was that invocation of UAPA was an "afterthought and completely misused".





He claimed police, which probed earlier, took it as a murder case, but when "NIA (National Investigation Agency) took over the investigation, it cooked up and fabricated the facts afterthought".





Khan contended that no terrorist organisation was involved in any manner and, hence, it did not attract UAPA. -- ANI

A special NIA court in Mumbai has refused to discharge Irfan Khan, the alleged main conspirator in the 2022 murder of Amravati-based pharmacist Umesh Kolhe, saying there is sufficient prima facie evidence against the accused to proceed with trial.