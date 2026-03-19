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3,900 kgs of 'adulterated' paneer, other dairy products seized in Hyderabad, 6 held

Thu, 19 March 2026
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Representative image
Representative image
Six people allegedly involved in the sale of  adulterated paneer and other dairy products were apprehended and about 3,900 kgs of contaminated products were seized, police said on Thursday.

The processed paneer was stored in open plastic covers, exposed to dust, flies, and other contaminants, rendering it unsafe and unfit for human consumption.

Acting on credible information, the sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, Hyderabad, in coordination with Food Safety Officer of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) conducted a surprise inspection at Ganj Bazar, near Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad on Wednesday.

During the inspection, the team raided six wholesale and retail stores and apprehended six persons -- Jaipal Singh Rajpurohit, Kolariya Vaibhav, Naresh Kolariya, Prem Anil Vyas, Ram Kishore Kolariya and Laxmi Narayana Kolariya, a police release said.

The team found that these establishments were allegedly engaged in procuring adulterated or unhygienic paneer and other dairy products in bulk quantity from unknown sources and selling it to food catering services, hotels and other customers for Rs 280 per kg in the market as quality paneer and making easy profits illegally.

No proper information like brand name, manufacturing date and expiry was mentioned and no pest control records were found.

The release said 3,892 kgs of dairy products, including paneer, kowa, ghee, ajmera kalakand and white cream, worth Rs 11.11 lakh were seized.

The apprehended persons along with the seized materials were handed over to the Station House Officer of Mahankali police station for further action, it added. -- PTI 

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