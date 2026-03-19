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3 students dead, one critical after car crash on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

Thu, 19 March 2026
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Three students of IIT Bombay were killed on the spot and one was critically injured in a tragic road accident on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway near Khopoli on Thursday, the police said.

According to senior police inspector Gajanan Ghadge of Panvel Taluka, the accident occurred on Gudi Padwa on the lane coming from Khalapur towards Mumbai.

As per the reports, a Polo car travelling from Pune towards Mumbai was running at high speed when the driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle in the Khopoli area, following which the car overturned multiple times, resulting in a horrific accident.

The accident was so severe that the car was completely damaged in the collision.

Four students were travelling in the car. 

Three of them died on the spot, while one student is critically injured. 

The injured student is undergoing treatment in Khalapur, said Ghadge.

The deceased have been identified as Omkar Borse, 22, from Nashik; Lay Deshbharat, 23, from Nagpur; and Shreyash Sharma, 22, from Jaipur. All three were students of IIT Bombay.

Their bodies have been kept at MGM Hospital in Kalamboli. -- ANI

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