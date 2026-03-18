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X hit by major global outage; thousands of users affected

Wed, 18 March 2026
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Microblogging platform X on Wednesday faced a major technical snag as thousands of users globally, including in India, reported that the service was down.

According to outage tracking website Downdetector, reports of the platform being inaccessible began spiking shortly after 8 pm IST, with users across various regions reporting issues with both the mobile application and the desktop website.

In India, users in major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, reported difficulties in refreshing their timelines, viewing replies, and posting new updates.

On the mobile application, logged-in users found themselves unable to refresh their feeds, with the platform displaying an error message stating, "Cannot retrieve posts at this time. Please try again later."

There was no immediate official statement from X regarding the cause of the outage.  -- PTI

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