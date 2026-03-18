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US offers $2,600 exit bonus to illegal immigrants for self-deportation

Wed, 18 March 2026
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The Homeland Security released this image on X for Indian immigrants
The Homeland Security released this image on X for Indian immigrants
The US Department of Homeland Security has released posters offering to fly illegal immigrants, including from India, to their home countries for free with an exit bonus of USD 2,600. 

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) used an image of the Taj Mahal and prominent landmarks of Colombia and China to promote its self-deportation initiative targeted at illegal immigrants living in the US.

"Receive a FREE flight home and a USD 2,600 exit bonus when you use CBP Home to self-deport," DHS said in a post on X. The initiative, called Project Homecoming, was launched in May last year, after the inauguration of US President Donald Trump's second term in office. 

The DHS has advised migrants to use the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) app to begin the process, allowing them to register their intent to leave the country voluntarily, submit their details, and access information about travel assistance and the financial incentive offered under the programme.  

According to the DHS, over 2.2 million illegal immigrants have availed of the scheme since its launch in January 2025. The current cost of a single enforced deportation is USD 18,245. With the new offer of a USD 2,600 stipend, the cost of a single self-deportation via the CBP Home App will be just USD 5,100 '" saving the American taxpayer over USD 13,000 per illegal alien, the DHS said in a note in January. -- PTI

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