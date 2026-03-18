Unfortunate!: Priyanka on resignation of Assam MP Pradyut Bordoloi

12:43





Priyanka Gandhi wished that the Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi had a conversation with the party leadership before tendering his resignation.





"It is very unfortunate. I think he was upset over one ticket allocation, and we wish we had a chance to have a conversation about it," she said. Pradyut Bordoloi has accused the party leadership of sidelining him, which led to the end of his lifelong association with the Congress party amid allegations of internal mistreatment.





"Today, I have abandoned one of the most important principles of my life, and I am not happy with it.... However, I made this decision because I was being insulted on many issues by anyone who approached me from within the Congress Party, especially in the Assam Congress. Even the Congress leadership was not showing sympathy towards me... I have become very lonely because I have been associated with the Congress all my life," Bordoloi told reporters.





Meanwhile, Congress has fielded his son Prateek Bordoloi from Margherita Assembly constituency. Bordoloi's resignation comes a month after former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah joined the BJP, who served in the Congress for three decades. -- ANI

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday said that the resignation of Congress senior leader from Assam, Pradyut Bordoloi, is "very unfortunate", suggesting that he was "upset" over ticket allocation for the Assam Assembly elections.