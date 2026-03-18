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UAE responding to missile, drone threats from Iran

Wed, 18 March 2026
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The United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Defence has announced that the nation's military capabilities are actively engaged in defensive operations following a fresh wave of aerial attacks.

According to a statement from the Ministry, the country's air defences are "currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran.

"This latest military development follows a similar incident reported only four hours earlier, marking a significant escalation as the UAE confirms active engagement against another alleged attack from Iran within a single day.

Contextualising the scale of the ongoing hostilities, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that air defence systems successfully intercepted 10 ballistic missiles and 45 drones launched from Iran on March 17, according to a report by Gulf News.

The ministry stated that these latest defensive measures are part of a broader, ongoing military response to what it termed as continuing attacks targeting the nation's territory.

Since the onset of these hostilities, the UAE's military has neutralised a total of 314 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,672 drones. Gulf News reported that this sustained aerial campaign has resulted in the deaths of two members of the UAE Armed Forces, who were killed while carrying out their national duty. -- ANI

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