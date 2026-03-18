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Stock markets extend winning run to 3rd day

Wed, 18 March 2026
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Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended nearly 1 per cent higher on Wednesday, extending their winning run to the third day in a row, amid a slight drop in crude oil prices and a firm trend in global peers.

A rally in IT stocks also led to the optimistic trend in the domestic markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 633.29 points or 0.83 per cent to settle at 76,704.13. During the day, it soared 929.38 points or 1.22 per cent to 77,000.22. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 196.65 points or 0.83 per cent to end at 23,777.80. From the 30-Sensex firms, Eternal, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Tech, Adani Ports, Tata Consultancy Services and Axis Bank were among the major gainers. NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma and HDFC Bank were among the laggards. -- PTI

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