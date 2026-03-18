Rupee crashes 49 paise to record low of 92.89

21:36

The rupee slumped 49 paise to close at a record low of 92.89 against the US dollar on Wednesday, weighed down by a stronger greenback and sustained FII outflows.





Elevated crude oil prices in global markets amid intensifying conflict in West Asia further dampened sentiments, forex traders said.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 92.42 against the greenback and traded in the range of 92.41-92.89 before closing at its record low of 92.89, sharply down by 49 paise from its previous close. -- PTI