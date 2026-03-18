HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee crashes 23 paise to close at record low of 92.63/$

Wed, 18 March 2026
Share:
16:01
image
The rupee slumped 23 paise to close at a record low of 92.63 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, weighed down by a stronger greenback and sustained FII outflows. Elevated crude oil prices in global markets amid intensifying conflict in West Asia further dampened sentiments, forex traders said. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 92.42 against the greenback and traded in the range of 92.41-92.48 for most of the session before losing ground at the fag end to close at its record low of 92.63 (provisional), down 23 paise from its previous close. 

The rupee logged its record intra-day low of 92.65 during the session. Earlier on Tuesday, the domestic hit its previous lowest intra-day level of 92.47 against the dollar before settling at an all-time low of 92.40. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Israel destroys over 80 Hezbollah-linked structures
LIVE! Israel destroys over 80 Hezbollah-linked structures

'Mohabbat humse...': Kharge's dig at ex-PM makes Modi laugh
'Mohabbat humse...': Kharge's dig at ex-PM makes Modi laugh

Mallikarjun Kharge and Narendra Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha, acknowledging the contributions of retiring MPs and emphasising the enduring nature of public service.

Why Did Israel Kill Ali Larijani?
Why Did Israel Kill Ali Larijani?

Israel has for more than two decades and several US presidencies worked to draw the United States into a full-scale war with Iran.Having finally achieved that, the last thing it wants is Trump declaring victory and going home, as he is...

'Jag Laadki' carrying 80,886 MT of crude oil reaches Mundra
'Jag Laadki' carrying 80,886 MT of crude oil reaches Mundra

Indian-flagged vessels are navigating the Strait of Hormuz safely despite ongoing tensions in the region, ensuring the continued flow of vital energy supplies to India.

Man kills younger brother over 'inappropriate gaze' at wife
Man kills younger brother over 'inappropriate gaze' at wife

In a shocking incident in Mathura, a man allegedly murdered his brother following his wife's accusations of inappropriate behaviour, sparking a police investigation and raising concerns about domestic disputes.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO