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Punjabi superstar Gippy Grewal gets death threat from Goldy Brar

Wed, 18 March 2026
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Gippy Grewal with Salman Khan
Gippy Grewal with Salman Khan
One of the top stars of Punjabi cinema, Gippy Grewal, has reportedly been issued a death threat by notorious gangster Goldy Brar. Sukhbir Singh Badal, president of Shiromani Akali Dal, shared an audio message in which a person who claims to be Goldy Brar can be heard making the death threat.

Badal raised the matter with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, expressing concern after Grewal's security bandobast was withdrawn. Badal claimed Gippy's security was withdrawn by Mann after Gippy met Badal.

-- Subhash K Jha

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