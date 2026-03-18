Punjabi superstar Gippy Grewal gets death threat from Goldy Brar

09:31

Gippy Grewal with Salman Khan





Badal raised the matter with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, expressing concern after Grewal's security bandobast was withdrawn. Badal claimed Gippy's security was withdrawn by Mann after Gippy met Badal.





-- Subhash K Jha

One of the top stars of Punjabi cinema, Gippy Grewal, has reportedly been issued a death threat by notorious gangster Goldy Brar. Sukhbir Singh Badal, president of Shiromani Akali Dal, shared an audio message in which a person who claims to be Goldy Brar can be heard making the death threat.