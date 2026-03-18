Palam fire: Delhi CM orders magisterial inquiry

22:27

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered a magisterial inquiry into the fire incident at a multi-storey residential building in southwest Delhi's Palam on Wednesday, and announced a financial assistance for victim families.





In a post on X, Gupta expressed distress over the tragedy.





Announcing compensation, the chief minister said families of the deceased adults will receive Rs 10 lakh each, while families of deceased minors will be given Rs 5 lakh.





Those seriously injured in the incident will receive immediate assistance of Rs 2 lakh.





"A magisterial probe has been ordered to ascertain the exact cause of the fire and to prevent such incidents in the future," Gupta said.





She added that the government is committed to ensure relief, support, and all necessary assistance to those affected by the tragedy.





Calling the loss of innocent lives 'heartbreaking', she extended her condolences to affected families.





Delhi Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu said all necessary support is being extended.





'Deeply distressed by the fire incident in a residential building near Palam metro. My thoughts are with those affected by this tragic loss,' he said in a post on X.





Sandhu, who chaired his first Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting on Wednesday, directed a comprehensive fire audit across the capital.





Nine members of a family, including a 70-year-old woman and three of her granddaughters, were killed after a massive fire tore through a multi-storey residential building in southwest Delhi's Palam area on Wednesday morning, officials said. -- PTI