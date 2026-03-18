HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pakistan extends airspace ban for Indian aircraft

Wed, 18 March 2026
Share:
22:09
image
Pakistan on Wednesday extended the airspace ban for Indian aircraft for another month. 

The Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA) made the decision through a fresh Notice to Airmen (NOTAM).

The notice was issued days before the previous one was set to expire on March 23.

PAA said that Pakistan's airspace would remain closed to all aircraft registered in India till April 24, adding the restriction would continue to apply to aircraft operated, owned, or leased by Indian airlines or operators.

It added that the restriction also covered Indian military flights. Pakistan's airspace is divided into two flight information regions (FIRs) -- Karachi and Lahore, according to a Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) document from 2022.

The NOTAM applies to both the Karachi and Lahore FIRs.

India and Pakistan closed their respective airspace to each other's airlines last year due to tension in the wake of an attack on Pahalgam that killed 26 people.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! EC reshuffles IAS, IPS officers in Bengal
LIVE! EC reshuffles IAS, IPS officers in Bengal

Modi speaks to UAE President over securing Hormuz Strait
Modi speaks to UAE President over securing Hormuz Strait

The two leaders also emphasised the importance of ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

'Walks in like a tapori': Kangana slams Rahul Gandhi
'Walks in like a tapori': Kangana slams Rahul Gandhi

Her remarks come after 84 former bureaucrats, 116 veterans, and four lawyers wrote an open letter asking Rahul Gandhi to apologise over an incident in which he had tea and biscuits at the Makar Dwar entrance of Parliament.

Why Did Israel Kill Ali Larijani?
Why Did Israel Kill Ali Larijani?

Israel has for more than two decades and several US presidencies worked to draw the United States into a full-scale war with Iran.Having finally achieved that, the last thing it wants is Trump declaring victory and going home, as he is...

Bengaluru family tries to 'courier' elderly man
Bengaluru family tries to 'courier' elderly man

A family in Bengaluru attempted to send an elderly man as a 'parcel' through a courier service to protest high bus fares ahead of Ugadi and Eid-ul-Fitr. The stunt, intended as a social media reel, drew criticism and police intervention.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO