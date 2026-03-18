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Pahalgam attack victim's daughter gets job in Pune civic body

Wed, 18 March 2026
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17:22
The scene of the Pahalgham terror attack. ANI Photo
The scene of the Pahalgham terror attack. ANI Photo
Asawari Jagdale, the daughter of a Pahalgam terror attack victim, on Wednesday received an appointment letter for a job as an officer in the Pune Municipal Corporation, nearly 11 months after she lost her father in the horrific massacre. 

As per the letter, she has been appointed as an administrative officer at the civic body, a Class 2 post. 

Asawari's father, Santosh Jagdale -- a resident of Pune -- was one of the 26 victims who died when terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadows on April 22 last year. 

Following the massacre, the state government had announced Rs 50 lakh in financial aid to the families of the six victims from Maharashtra and government employment to their next of kin. 

However, Asawari had last month vented her frustration on not getting an assured government job. She had said the family has been facing financial hardship since her father's death, and their savings have depleted. 

Soon after she voiced her concern in the media, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had directed PMC commissioner Naval Kishore Ram to induct her into government service. 

Accordingly, Asawari received her job appointment letter from the PMC commissioner on Wednesday. Several BJP leaders and office-bearers from the city were present with her at the civic headquarters located in Shivajinagar area. 

On the occasion, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Asawari over phone and congratulated her on getting a government job.

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