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Over 150 LPG cylinders illegally stored at godown of gas agency seized

Wed, 18 March 2026
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In a crackdown against illegal storage of cooking gas in the city, Bengaluru Police have seized 155 LPG cylinders that were stored at a godown, police said on Wednesday.

The seizures were made on Tuesday following a raid conducted within the limits of Talaghattapura police station based on a complaint by the Food Inspector of Bengaluru South Taluk, they said.

In the complaint, the official stated that the owner of the gas agency located in Vishweshwaraiah Industrial Layout in J P Nagar, within the limits of Talaghattapura Police Station, had illegally stored BPCL (Bharat Gas) cylinders in a godown, police said.

A case was registered at Talaghattapura Police Station under the Essential Commodities Act in this regard.

"During the course of the investigation, the police conducted a raid at the location identified by the complainant and seized 148 empty gas cylinders and 7 filled gas cylinders (19 kg each) that had been illegally stored," a senior police officer said.

Further investigation in the case is underway, he said.  -- PTI

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