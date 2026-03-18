Israel-US strikes on Iran could cause environmental disaster: Russia

23:59

Continued Israeli-American strikes on the industrial facilities in Iran could cause an environmental disaster and must be stopped, Moscow on Wednesday told the Israeli Ambassador in Moscow.





"On March 18, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko received Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Oded Yosef. The conversation focused on the ongoing tense military and political situation in the Middle East," the Russian Foreign Ministry said on its webportal.





It said that the Israeli-American coalition's strikes on industrial facilities in Iran could cause a 'man-made environmental disaster and therefore must be stopped'.





Reacting to Tuesday's rocket attack on the Russian-built Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Sharapova said: "We strongly condemn the irresponsible and completely unacceptable missile strike launched against the inner perimeter of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, just meters from an operating power unit".





Briefing the reporters on Wednesday, Sharapova said there were 'numerous' Russian workers at the Bushehr NPP and Moscow was concerned about their safety.





"Tel Aviv and Washington must refrain from reckless attacks on nuclear infrastructure facilities, which pose a real risk of a radiological and environmental catastrophe throughout the region. We expect an unequivocal condemnation of this outrageous incident from the IAEA, which oversees the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant," she said.





Moscow expects an appropriate response from all responsible and reasonable members of the international community, and especially from the Gulf States, which could be the first to suffer, she added.





"We call on the parties involved in the conflict to come to their senses and make efforts to achieve a swift ceasefire and de-escalate tensions. Continuation of hostilities is fraught with unprecedented negative consequences for the entire West Asia, including in the nuclear sphere," Sharapova warned. -- PTI