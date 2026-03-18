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Israel claims killing of Iran intelligence minister

Wed, 18 March 2026
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The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Tuesday claimed it had 'eliminated' Esmaeil Khatib, Iran's Minister of Intelligence, in a targeted strike in Tehran. 

In a statement shared on social media, the IDF alleged that Khatib played a central role in Iran's internal security apparatus, including overseeing arrests and actions against protesters during the Mahsa Amini protests.

It further accused him of directing intelligence and covert operations targeting Israeli and American interests globally.

According to the Israeli military, Iran's Ministry of Intelligence is a key agency responsible for surveillance, espionage, and overseas operations. 

There was no immediate confirmation or response from Iranian authorities regarding the claim.  -- Agencies

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