Iranian missile with cluster bomb warhead targets Israel

09:39





Cluster bomb warheads indiscriminately spread dozens of sub munitions, each with several kilograms of explosives, over a radius of around 10 kilometres. Use of the munitions is banned under the 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions, whose signatories do not include Israel, Iran or the US.





The use of such weaponry has resulted in several impact sites across the central region. While emergency services are actively responding to these reports, medics have confirmed that there have been no calls regarding injuries at this stage.





Direct damage to infrastructure has been observed, with the Times of Israel reporting that at least one submunition from the missile struck and damaged a road.





Local police are currently on the scene at multiple locations to secure the areas affected by the debris and munitions. Despite the visible damage to property, medical teams reiterate that no casualties have been reported following the strikes.





According to the Times of Israel, the latest aerial assault marks a concerning development in the type of ordnance being deployed. Authorities remain on-site to assess the full extent of the impact and ensure public safety.





However, the situation has turned fatal in other parts of the region, where two people were killed in a ballistic missile attack in central Israel due to an Iranian strike, according to Magen David Adom (MDA), CNN reported.





Paramedics from the MDA arrived at the scene in the city of Ramat Gan and declared the death of a man and a woman who suffered severe shrapnel injuries. -- ANI

An Iranian ballistic missile targeting central Israel appears to have been equipped with a cluster bomb warhead, according to footage reviewed by the Times of Israel.