Iran vows retaliation as Israeli jets hit gas facility

23:15

Israeli fighter jets have struck a gas facility in Bushehr, Iran, according to reports cited by Al Jazeera, as Iran is set to target 'enemy infrastructure' following attacks on its gas sites on Wednesday.





According to Al Jazeera, Iran warned it would respond to strikes on its gas sites by targeting the 'enemy infrastructure'.





Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday said it had struck more than 100 targets in the city of Tel Aviv in retaliation for the martyrdom of Ali Larijani, Iran's former top security official.





In a statement on Wednesday, the IRGC announced hitting the targets during the 61st wave of its ongoing retaliatory Operation True Promise 4.





The hostile objects, it added, were targeted using multi-warhead Khorramshahr-4 and Qadr missiles as well as Emad and Kheibar Shekan projectiles.





The IRGC said Operation True Promise 4 had so far either killed or injured more than 230 Zionists.





Earlier, a funeral ceremony was underway in Tehran on Wednesday for top security official, Ali Larijani, and head of the Basij forces, Major General Gholamreza Soleimani, according to the Iranian state media Press TV.





According to Press TV, Iran is holding funerals for Ali Larijani and Gholamreza Soleimani, as well as for the slain sailors of the Iranian naval vessel IRIS Dena.





The ceremony is taking place in Tehran as the country mourns the loss of top officials and sailors. -- ANI