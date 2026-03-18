Iran strikes over 100 targets in Tel Aviv

11:17





The strikes were launched in response to what Tehran described as unprovoked American-Israeli aggression. In a statement on Wednesday, the IRGC announced that the targets were hit during the "61st wave" of its ongoing retaliatory "Operation True Promise 4."





According to Press TV, the operation utilised multi-warhead Khorramshahr-4 and Qadr missiles, alongside Emad and Kheibar Shekan projectiles.





"These were deployed to avenge the death of Larijani, who previously served as the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC). The IRGC claimed that during these "intense lightning strikes," the missiles hit more than 100 military and security targets in the heart of the "occupied territories" without facing "any obstruction."





The success of this stage of the reprisal was attributed by the IRGC to "the disintegration of the Zionist regime's multilayered and highly advanced air defence systems."





Press TV cited field information indicating that a "partial blackout" occurred in Tel Aviv as a result of the strikes. The report suggested that the situation made it increasingly difficult for forces on the ground to maintain control or conduct rescue operations.





The IRGC further claimed that "Operation True Promise 4" has resulted in more than 230 casualties, including those killed or injured. The retaliatory campaign began following the latest military actions initiated by Washington and Tel Aviv against the Islamic Republic. -- ANI

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has reportedly struck over 100 targets in Tel Aviv in retaliation for the killing of Ali Larijani, a former top security official, according to state broadcaster Press TV.